There seems no stopping of the spiralling fuel prices in the country as oil companies have increased the price of petrol and diesel once again on Friday, after deciding to pause for just one day.

Petrol and diesel prices had remained unchanged on Thursday, after three continuous days of hikes starting Monday (May 10). In the previous week too, the fuel prices were hiked for three straight days before pausing over the weekend.

According to the latest pricing, one litre of petrol will now cost ₹92.34 per litre and diesel will cost ₹82.95 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices have been revised to ₹98.65 and ₹90.11 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol price today is at ₹92.44 per litre while diesel will cost ₹85.79 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices now stand at ₹94.19 and ₹87.81 per litre respectively.

Bhopal remains one of the major cities in India where petrol price has shot beyond the three-figure mark. While petrol now costs ₹100.38 in this city, the price of diesel is not too far either at ₹91.31 per litre. Petrol price in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, stands at ₹103.27 per litre today, while diesel price has been revised to ₹95.70.

The latest price hike is the eighth time the oil companies decided to revise prices since May 4. So far this month, petrol price has increased by ₹1.94 per litre and diesel has shot up by ₹2.22 in the national capital.

Earlier, price revision of petrol and diesel was put on hold for more than a month. The oil companies had hiked fuel prices for the last time on March 24, just before the assembly elections began in five states in the last week of the month. Incidentally, then next hike came a day after the poll results were declared on May 2.

The recent spate of price hikes since last week has alreadt erased all the reduction in fuel prices made during the four downward price revisions between March 24 and April 15.