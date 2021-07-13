Penalty for cheating. Chinese woman runs 49 red lights in ex-boyfriend's car

Running a red light is not something one does deliberately. Still, we make that mistake once or twice in our lives and end up paying a fine for that. But, running 49 red lights deliberately is something enough to stun anyone.

This weird soap opera revenge event recently happened in China. A woman deliberately ran 49 red lights in her ex-boyfriend's car just to rack up the fines after he left her for another woman, claims a report by Global Times. Running red lights in another person's car for revenge purposes is something unusual and wicked at the same time.

As the report states, police in China's Zhejiang province came to know about an Audi breaking traffic laws left and right. The luxury car registered a single-speed violation and 49 red light violations over just two days. Understandably, the police's attention fell on the owner of the Audi, who was the ex-boyfriend of the woman.

However, a police investigation found that the car was being driven by the owner's ex-girlfriend. The woman was identified as Lou. She asked a man called Chen to rent her ex-boyfriend Qian's Audi, as the report stated. Chen gave the car to another man named Zhu, who reportedly used the car with Lou committing traffic crimes for two days continuously.

The report also states that Lou's accomplice Zhu was promised a date with the woman if he joined her in the four-wheeled revenge plot against Qian. Everyone involved ultimately confessed to their role in this event. Eventually, Zhu was arrested along with Lou. However, the report doesn't reveal what ultimately happened to the convicts.