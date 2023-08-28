Engine oil acts as lubricator inside the motor protecting the intricate parts from friction
There are many confusions among car owners regarding the intervals of engine oil change
Many car owners get confused about when to change the engine oil or after driving how many kilometres once should change it
Different automakers suggest different interval for engine oil change
While many OEMs suggest 10,000 km or one yar interval, most German automakers suggest 15,000 km or one year
The ideal interval is every 5,000 km for normal oil and 8,000 km for synthetic oil
Driving pattern of a driver too determines the engine oil replacement interval
If the car runs usable distance per day inside city limits then it is necessary to change the engine oil earlier
If average distance clocked isn't over 10-15 km then the oil change interval can be stretched a bit by up to 1,000 km more
In case of engine remapping or upgradation, the interval should be within 2,000 km