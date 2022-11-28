HT Auto
Home Auto News Passenger Vehicle Firms To Invest 65,000 Cr By Fy25 To Raise Capacity: Report

Passenger vehicle firms to invest 65,000 cr by FY25 to raise capacity: Report

Passenger vehicle makers are expected to invest around 65,000 crore by FY25 to ramp up production capacities to cater to enhanced demand, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 Nov 2022, 16:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only

It stated that the demand for passenger vehicles has remained healthy since the turn of the calendar year, aided by strong underlying demand and an easing up of semiconductor shortages.

The passenger vehicle industry wholesale volumes are expected to touch an all-time high of 3.7-3.8 million units in FY23, a growth of 21-24 per cent over the previous fiscal, driven by robust demand, it added.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Indians bought nearly twice as many vehicles in October than festive month in 2021

With ease in supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortage, capacity utilisation of the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) improved to healthy levels over the past few quarters -- factoring in a continuation of strong demand sentiments, the OEMs have now revved up their capacity expansion plans, ICRA said.

"With the OEMs also budgeting for a substantial outlay towards new product development, including the development of capabilities/dedicated platforms for electric vehicles, the aggregate capex outlay for the OEMs is estimated to remain heightened at 650 billion over FY2023-FY2025," ICRA Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings - Rohan Kanwar Gupta stated.

Multiple OEMs have already announced an aggregate outlay in excess of 250 billion towards capacity expansion for the next few fiscals, he added.

While adding new capacities will marginally moderate the capacity utilisation levels over the next few years, given the healthy demand environment, the utilisation is likely to remain at comfortable levels at around 70 per cent, Gupta noted.

While the capex outlay is likely to increase significantly, a majority of it will be met through healthy cash accruals and parent funding support, apart from inorganic fundraising in some of the recently formed EV subsidiaries, ICRA noted. 

First Published Date: 28 Nov 2022, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: passenger vehicles PVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city