HT Auto
Home News Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan

Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan

Paris is preparing to host 2024 Summer Olympics and aims to bring down air pollution levels.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 10:48 PM
An aerial view of Paris skyline. Photo used for representational purpose.
An aerial view of Paris skyline. Photo used for representational purpose.

Officials in Paris on Thursday said that plans of barring vehicles in the center of the city is being delayed after it was previously planned for implementation this year itself. Citing more time required to put the changes in place for the plan, the traffic reduction and restriction plan will now take another two years to be enforced.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In May of last year, officials had announced the complete decongestion plan of Paris Centre district by barring vehicles from entering here. Referred to as the ‘tranquil zone’, the area would be off limits to cars and motorcycles.

(Also read: Paris inaugurates first noise radar to penalize loud vehicles, quieten streets)

The overriding idea behind the move is to bring down pollution levels in Paris even if cars of residents of this area in particular, along with taxis, would be permitted to move. But while the move may clearly have its benefits, it also brings its own set of challenges.

The restriction, when enforced, is expected to severely impact daily travel of locals as well as tourists. There is also some degree of confusion about exemptions planned. Those with a specific purpose of reaching a location in Paris Centre district would reportedly be permitted in vehicles. Deputy Mayor David Belliard previously told a press conference that it is through-traffic that is being targeted through the measure.

With big plans for Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics here, the move could potentially have merits but it is not clear now if implementing it closer to the international sports event would bring in the benefits being aimed for.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 10:48 PM IST
TAGS: Traffic Paris Traffic
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city