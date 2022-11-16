Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Paris Considers Electric Scooter Ban Over Safety Concerns

Paris considers electric scooter ban over safety concerns

Paris is considering banning its 15,000 rental electric scooters due to concerns about public safety on the city's sidewalks, but operators are proposing a series of improvements in the hope of getting their licences renewed.

By: Reuters
Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 18:07 PM
Follow us on:
FILE PHOTO: Dock-free electric scooters Lime-S by California-based bicycle sharing service Lime are parked for rent in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

The Paris town council is considering not renewing the licences of the three operators - Lime, Dott and Tier - which expire in February 2023. Its vote is only consultative and the decision, expected in coming weeks, rests with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Deputy mayor David Belliard, a green party politician in charge of transport in Paris, told Le Parisien newspaper last week that the nuisances caused by scooters now outweigh the advantages to the city.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Scooter
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N250
249.07 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs 25
249 cc
₹1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco Tc Wander
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

"In terms of security, environment and the sharing of public space, it would be complicated to continue," he said.

Also Read : What is Ola electric scooter scam?

In 2021, 24 people died in scooter-related accidents in France, including one in Paris. This year, Paris registered 337 accidents with e-scooters and similar vehicles in the first eight months of the year, from 247 over the same period in 2021.

Cities worldwide are tightening regulations on e-scooters, limiting the number of operators and limiting their speed and the number of areas where they can park.

Electric scooters accessed through smartphone apps have operated in Paris since 2018, but following complaints about their anarchic deployment, Paris in 2020 cut the number of operators to three. It gave them a three-year contract, required that scooters' speed be capped at 20 km/hour and imposed designated scooter parking areas.

Operators have offered further regulations, including ID checks to make sure users are over 18, fixing licence plates to scooters so police can identify traffic offenders, and preventing the carrying of more than one passenger.

"If Paris accepts our proposals, it would become the city with the strictest scooter regulation in the world," Lime public affairs director Garance Lefevre said.

The three firms say scooters provide a low-carbon alternative to crowded metros and polluting cars.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 18:05 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS