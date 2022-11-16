What is the Ola electric scooter scam?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 16, 2022

 Over 1,000 people were tricked by fake sellers of Ola electric scooters pan-India

The 20-memeber fraudsters' gang was busted and arrested by Delhi cyber crime police

They belonged to Banglore, Gurugram and Patna

They duped innocent people of crores of rupees in the name of selling Ola e-scooter

 Police began investigating a related fraud after an FIR was filed on October 8

They found that two persons in Bengaluru designed a fake website of Ola scooter

The gang would target those who search about Ola scooter on that website

The gang would first ask for a booking amount of 499 from the victims

Victims were then asked to transfer 60,000 to 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges
The gang would later tell victims that delivery of e-scooter will get delayed
