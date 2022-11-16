What is the Ola electric scooter scam?

Over 1,000 people were tricked by fake sellers of Ola electric scooters pan-India
The 20-memeber fraudsters' gang was busted and arrested by Delhi cyber crime police
They belonged to Banglore, Gurugram and Patna
They duped innocent people of crores of rupees in the name of selling Ola e-scooter
Police began investigating a related fraud after an FIR was filed on October 8
They found that two persons in Bengaluru designed a fake website of Ola scooter
The gang would target those who search about Ola scooter on that website
The gang would first ask for a booking amount of ₹499 from the victims
Victims were then asked to transfer ₹60,000 to 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges