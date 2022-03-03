HT Auto
Home Auto News Over One Million Drivers Screened For Vision Impairment To Promote Road Safety

Over one million drivers screened for vision impairment to promote road safety

Three vision companies have set a goal of completing another one million screenings of drivers and transportation workers by the end of 2025, in order to make Indian roads safer.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 06:20 PM
The vision project essentially aims to get eyeglasses immediately onto the faces of the people who need them.
The vision project essentially aims to get eyeglasses immediately onto the faces of the people who need them.

In order to promote road safety and prevent accidents, some vision care leaders came together to screen over one million drivers and transport workers for impairment in eyesight. A trio of companies including VisionSpring, India Vision Institute, and Sightsavers screened eyes of truck, rideshare, and autorickshaw drivers as well as provided them with on-the-spot access to eyeglasses. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The companies undertook the joint initiative in order to make the country's roads safer, citing data from World Bank that although India has only 1% of the world's vehicles, 11% of the global deaths from road accidents occur in the country. However, one of the most significant ways to make the country's roads safer is to address drivers’ vision impairment.

(Also read | Helmet for child on bikes, speed up to 40 kmph: Check new road safety rules)

After completing over one million screenings, all three companies have set a goal of completing another one million screenings of drivers and transportation workers by the end of 2025 in collaboration with a broad coalition of government and private partners. With the help of additional collaborators, these efforts can be accelerated and can help correct the vision of drivers across the country.

At a recently held conference on vision and road safety co-hosted by the three companies, it was highlighted that much attention is given to issues such as speeding, seatbelt use, and driving but vision care is also an essential component to solving the issue of road safety.

(Also read | Govt makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars, says Nitin Gadkari)

The vision project essentially aims to get eyeglasses immediately onto the faces of the people who need them. “Nearly 24% of unscreened drivers have explained it’s their lack of time that has prevented them from seeking eyecare previously. Another 25% said they were unaware they had vision problems altogether," explained India Vision Institute CEO Vinod Daniel.

VisionSpring's CEO cited a study of 275 truck drivers who acquired their first pair of glasses through the ‘See to be Safe’ program conducted by the companies, saying that one in four drivers did not meet the visual acuity requirements for their licensing. They could not see road signs and hazards just 20-30 meters away.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 06:18 PM IST
TAGS: road safety car accidents
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info
New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info
Over one million drivers screened for vision impairment to promote road safety
Over one million drivers screened for vision impairment to promote road safety
How war in Ukraine is taking toll on Porsche, BMW production in Europe
How war in Ukraine is taking toll on Porsche, BMW production in Europe
Former boss Ghosn says Nissan's lack of vision is hurting Renault
Former boss Ghosn says Nissan's lack of vision is hurting Renault
Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under ₹5 lakh
Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under 5 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city