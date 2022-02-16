HT Auto
Home News Helmet for child on bikes, speed of up to 40 kmph: Check new road safety rules

Helmet for child on bikes, speed of up to 40 kmph: Check new road safety rules

Violation of the new traffic rule will attract a fine of 1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 01:53 PM
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on motorcycles today. (File photo) (Jitendra Prakash)
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on motorcycles today. (File photo) (Jitendra Prakash)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on two-wheelers today. The new traffic rules make it mandatory for riders to use helmets and harness belts for children as well as limit its speed to just 40 kmph.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
1160 cc
₹ 16.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹ 26.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Violation of the new traffic rule will attract a fine of 1,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver's licence.

The Central Motor Vehicles Act has been amended to include the new rule to ensure more safety for children riding a two-wheeler as pillion. The rule covers children up to the age of four years.

According to the new rules, the safety harness used should be lightweight, waterproof, cushioned, and must have a 30kg load-carrying capacity. It also says that the child riding pillion must also wear a crash helmet or a bicycle helmet, complying with the standards specified by the government. The Centre has already notified manufacturers to start making helmets for children.

The rule also makes it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to ensure that the speed of the vehicle does not exceed 40 kmph when traveling with children.

Earlier in October last year, the ministry had issued a draft notification proposing changes in the rule. It had proposed to make it mandatory for riders to use safety harness and crash helmets for children.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 01:53 PM IST
TAGS: traffic rule road safety MoRTH Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Motor Vehicles Act
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid power with 571 hp
Audi A8 facelift sedan debuts with plug-in hybrid power with 571 hp
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city