Four people were arrested and owners of over 1,900 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, nine vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Friday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar where Covid-19 has infected nearly 4,450 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for Covid-19.

"On Friday, two FIRs were registered and four people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,883 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,915 of them, while another nine were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹1,73,400 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

