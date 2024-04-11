Copyright © HT Media Limited
On the charge: Mercedes-Benz to drive out three new EVs in India this year

Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM
  • Mercedes-Benz aims to ramp up its EV game in the Indian market by launching three new electric cars in the country in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday confirmed that it will launch as many as three new electric vehicles for the Indian car market this calendar year. These EVs would be part of 12 launches planned for 2024, three of which have already taken place in the TEV (top-end vehicles) category.

While Mercedes did not reveal which EV models it is bringing this year, the company did once again underline that it is looking at playing a lead role in the battery-powered luxury car segment. At present, the portfolio includes models like EQE, EQS and AMG EQS.

