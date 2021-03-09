On International Women's Day, London changes figures on traffic crossings

If you see images on social media of a green woman icon on London's traffic lights, don't be surprised. It is the city's transport department's way of acknowledging the contribution that women make to society on the occasion of International Women's Day.

As part of International Women’s Day, Transport for London (TfL) installed specially designed symbols on traffic crossings which include a diverse range of images, DailyMail reported. TfL was quoted as saying that the reimagined symbols "serve as a reminder of the huge contribution women make to all aspects of society, including the transport network".

These icons have been installed in 20 locations across London as part of this endeavour. The city dwellers will get to spot the new green woman crossings across traffic signals on high streets in Dalston, Tooting, Clapham, Brixton, Tottenham and Lewisham, by King's Cross St. Pancras Tube station, as well as in Camden Town Centre, Hyde Park, the Southbank and along Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

(Also read | What women love to drive: Cars that won WWCOTY awards for 2020)

The highlight of the theme of green woman icons is that not all women are shown wearing a skirt. Different icons show women dressed in different attire in order to challenge convention. "(Tfl is) excited to have created a set of new diverse green woman pedestrian crossings to mark International Women's Day," asset operations performance manager Felicity Luckett was quoted as saying. "It is important we commemorate the hard work, contributions and success of women across London every day and even more so on (this occasion)."

The signal icons were produced by Siemens Mobility for free, who installed them alongside TfL's partners, Telent and Cubic. These were created by keeping their road safety function in mind, ensuring that pedestrians that rely on the green signal to cross the road get the cue that it is safe to go.

TfL has also vowed that it will inspire more women to consider a career in transport by actively encouraging more women applicants to apply to its graduate schemes and apprenticeships.