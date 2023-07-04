Mahindra continues to grow sales figures in June on the back of SUVs 

Mahindra has witnessed an overall year-on-year sales growth of 15% in June
It sold a total of 62,429 units last month
The company's volume driver remained its SUV portfolio
SUVs logged in a sales growth of 22% in domestic market
Mahindra sold 32,585 units of SUVs last month
Overall, including exports, the OEM sold 33,986 SUVs last month
Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 21% growth in June
It sold 32,588 units PVs last month compared to 26,880 units sold in year-ago period
The company's total exports saw a slight decline of 10%