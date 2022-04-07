Omega Seiki partners Log9 to deploy 10,000 Rapid EVs in India by FY24

Log9’s state-of-the-art InstaCharging stations claim to charge a three-wheeler fully within 35 minutes as compared to up to 3.5 hours taken by conventional three-wheelers.

Omega Seiki Mobility has collaborated with battery technology startup Log9 Materials to deploy 10,000 three-wheeler Rage+ Rapid EVs in Tier II and III markets of the country by FY24. Under the partnership, the EV Cargo Loaders will be supported by Log9’s state-of-the-art InstaCharging stations that claim to charge a three-wheeler fully within 35 minutes as compared to up to 3.5 hours taken by conventional three-wheelers.

Both the companies will invest ₹150 crore in setting up fast-charging infrastructure across the nation by FY24. Besides, Log9 and Omega Seiki will also be instituting fleet partners in each of these cities/towns who will be the first-adopters and the ambassadors of EV technologies for their respective markets.

(Also read | Omega Seiki to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider)

The InstaCharge batteries developed by Log9 is based on the cell-to-pack competency, and claim to provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, and 9x battery life. The technology brings down the total charging time which further optimizes the utilization of charging infrastructure and operational profitability for fleets. Additionally, Log9’s RapidX batteries are built to operate across -30° to 60° C and come with an operational life of 15,000+ cycles.

Further, both the companies believe that last-mile mobility will play a significant role in EV adoption. India's last-mile logistics sector in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to increase by 9 times to USD 5.23 billion by 2025. Since the beginning of the pandemic, local restrictions and demand for online shopping has brought a fundamental shift in shopping behaviour.

One out of five customers of e-commerce platforms today are from Tier II and Tier III cities. Thus, three-wheeler goods vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice for last-mile delivery. "Currently, the last-mile delivery ecosystem growing leaps and bounds, switching to EVs in Tier II and III becomes a must to counter environmental concerns due to vehicular emissions as Two-Third of India resides in Tier II, III and smaller towns," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

First Published Date: