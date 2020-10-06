Omar Abdullah reviews new Mahindra Thar, Anand Mahindra takes it as complement

The all-new Mahindra Thar seems to have taken the market by storm, registering more than 9,000 bookings within days of its launch on October 2. Among its several admirers is one politician too whose love for cars and drives is no secret.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah got a chance to test the new Thar 2020 on Monday, when he and his father Farooq Abdullah was invited to launch the Mahindra Thar at a dealership in Srinagar.

The father-son duo drove around the city in one of the LX manual variants which are offered in hard-top configuration. Later, Omar Abullah shared his experience driving the new Thar on Twitter.

Sharing a few pictures from the drive, Abdullah wrote, “Took dad for a spin in the new @MahindraRise Thar. What an amazing vehicle! I loved the short drive & can’t wait to take it for a longer one when it snows & off-road in to the mountains. Take a bow team Mahindra. Kudos @anandmahindra."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, thanked Abdullah for his take on the new Mahindra Thar, calling it ‘an enormous complement’. Mahindra wrote, “I know you’re very demanding of the cars you drive."

Abdullah also asked Mahindra to share his number so that his father Farooq Abdullah could speak to him personally about the new Thar SUV. Abdullah wrote, “He wanted to let you know first hand what he thinks of the Thar."

While we do not how the conversation went, if it happened at all, but the Thar hopes of targeting a larger audience base with the new Thar seems to have worked, clearly evident from the rush in bookings for the vehicle.

Mahindra informs that since the Thar was launched, it has received 36,000 enquiries. And while phase one launch of Thar covers 18 cities, the company plans to expand this to 100 on October 10 which could see a further uptick in booking figures.

Thar 2020 has a starting price of ₹9.80 and now promises the same level of 4x4 capabilities but with striking visual updates on the outside and a massively upgraded cabin.

Under the hood, there is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. There is also an option to choose between automatic and manual transmission.

Thar has two major series - LX and AX. While LX is oriented more towards the urban residents, the AX is the raw, off-road mean machine Thar has always excelled at being.