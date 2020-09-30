Okinawa launches 'Eco App' for its connected scooters range

Okinawa has introduced a new smartphone application called 'Eco App' for its iPraise+ and Ridge+ e-scooters. The new smartphone application will be made available on both Android and iOS based smartphones.

As per Okinawa, the application allows a user to experience Google maps in road/satellite view in order to locate the scooter on the map. This is just another form of 'find my scooter function' which helps with the directions to the scooter's location. The Eco App can also be used to immobilize the vehicle in case of a theft or any other security concern.

There is also a ‘Secure Park’ feature which helps the user to track unauthorized movement of the e-scooter. Moreover, it also packs ‘SOS Messaging’ functionality which transmits message with the time and location to the emergency contacts of the user.

The new app also provides functionality of setting up speeding, towing, curfew or battery low alerts. It also keeps the user updated about the status of the vehicle. It comes with the ‘Geofence’ feature which intimates the rider when the vehicle enters or leaves a geo-fence radius. In addition to that, there is also a driver score feature which shares details on the rider's driving pattern like speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration and turn events.

“At Okinawa we are always working tirelessly to innovate and offer better in terms of technology. The new Eco mobile application is our effort to showcase that how technology today has brought EVs at par with ICE counterparts in terms of convenience. With Eco app, our customers can explore the best in class products and experience which establishes the efficiency of EVs," said Mr. Jeetender Sharma- MD and Founder, Okinawa.