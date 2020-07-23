The government on Wednesday notified regulations for tyres, safety glass and external projections, among others, under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made amendments in CMVR.

The specification for the tyre pressure monitoring system ( TPMS) for vehicles up to maximum mass of 3.5 tonnes has also been provided, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

TPMS monitors inflation pressure of the tyre or its variation and transmits the information to the driver, thereby enhancing the road safety.

The ministry said that tyre repair kit has been prescribed in case of a puncture while requirement of the additional tyre has been done away with in such vehicles provided with the tyre repair kit and TPMS, the statement said.

This is as per the international standards which will enable more space which may accommodate batteries for EVs etc, the statement said.

"Inclusion of safety glazing conforming to standards has been prescribed as on option to safety glass. However the percentage of visual transmission of light for the front and rear windows (70 per cent) and side windows (50 per cent) shall be the same for the safety glass on the glass with safety glazing," it said.

At present, two wheeler stands are not regulated and do not have harmonised requirements for which AIS Standards have been prescribed.

Further, no standard was available for two wheeler External Projections requirements under CMVR which has now been prescribed to reduce lacerations to pedestrian as well as rider in case of contact with moving vehicle.

Also standard is notified for two-wheeler foot rest requirements.

A provision has been made to allow the pillion rider in the two-wheeler, in case a light weight container is placed behind the pillion rider space, provided the criteria for dimensions and the gross vehicle weight are met.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.