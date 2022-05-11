HT Auto
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates new vehicle scrapping unit, shares plans to open more

The facility in Haryana will help to recycle items like steel and plastic by melting and reusing these components in an eco-friendly way. It has a capacity to recycle 1,800 vehicles every month. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 08:41 AM
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated a vehicle scrapping facility in Haryana. This facility, which has been set up at Fatehpur village in Nuh district of the state, is a joint venture between Abhishek Group and Kaiho Sangyo from Japan. It is the first plant in the country to make use of modern technology to salvage and reuse the maximum number of components from vehicles.

This is the second such vehicle scrapping facility inaugurated by the Union Minister in the past few months. In November last year, Nitin Gadkari had inaugurated India's first government-approved vehicle scraping and recycling facility located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. That facility is run jointly by Maruti Suzuki and Toyotsu Vehicle Scrapping and Recycling Centre.

The facility in Haryana will help to recycle items like steel and plastic by melting and reusing these components in an eco-friendly way. The plant has a capacity to recycle 1,800 vehicles every month. The group responsible to run this facility also plans to set up 7 to 8 more facilities across the country in the next few years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the vehicle scrapping facility, Gadkari said the vehicle scrapping policy brought by the Centre will reduce pollution, while increasing the production capacity in the sector at lower cost. He also said that the biggest benefit from this policy will be that copper, steel, aluminum, rubber and plastic will be easily available. Gadkari added that the Centre plans to open several new such facilities in coming days and by the end of 2024, the new vehicle scrapping policy will generate a large number of jobs and this policy will also play an important role in cleaning the environment.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, who was also present on the occasion, praised the Union minister for "creating a network of roads not only in the state but in the entire country".

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy was launched in August last year and aims to phase out unsuitable and polluting vehicles and promote a better economy. The government has claimed that this material recycling sector will provide direct and indirect employment to about 4 crore people across the country, and this number is expected to go up to 5 crore by 2025.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 08:41 AM IST
