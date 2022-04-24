HT Auto
Home Auto News Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 7 Nh Projects Worth 5,569 Crore In Maharashtra

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 NH projects worth 5,569 crore in Maharashtra

Nitin Gadkari has been promoting the development of a robust road infrastructure in India that would be comparable with the US.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 05:46 PM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Union minister for road and transport Nitin Gadkari on Sunday has inaugurated seven national highway projects in Maharashtra worth 5,569 crore. The minister said that the construction of these national highway projects will accelerate the development of the Aurangabad district along with transportation. He also said that it would improve traffic in the city, and will help reduce the number of accidents and environmental pollution, reports Livemint.

(Also Read: New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details)

Gadkari has been advocating the requirement of robust road infrastructure for quite some time. he said in Parliament last month that India aims to have a robust road infrastructure by December 2024, which will be comparable with the one in the US. He has also advocated for increased spending on road infrastructure development.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹ 1.38 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹ 67.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The minister said that with the construction of the national highways, rural areas of the district will be easily accessible to Aurangabad city.

On Thursday, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 33 national highway projects worth 9,240 crore in Chhattisgarh. he said that the state would have a robust road infrastructure within five years that will be comparable with those in the US.

He said that for the growth of any state, strengthening the water, transport, power and communication sectors are very important. "The balanced development of these four sectors accelerates the agriculture and industry growth and results in the creation of employment… Therefore, it is very important to build a road network in the country. I assure you to build such roads in Chhattisgarh that will be equivalent to America in the next five years," Gadkari added.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 05:46 PM IST
TAGS: national highway nitin gadkari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

India's oil import bill doubles to $119 billion in FY22
India's oil import bill doubles to $119 billion in FY22
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 NH projects worth ₹5,569 crore in Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 NH projects worth 5,569 crore in Maharashtra
Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to receive hybrid 4xe drivetrain by 2025: Report
Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to receive hybrid 4xe drivetrain by 2025: Report
How to get best deal while buying a used electric vehicle
How to get best deal while buying a used electric vehicle
New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city