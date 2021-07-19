Nissan to study brain function of Formula E drivers to improve their performance

Nissan Motor has launched a programme called Nissan Brain to Performance which aims to focus on the function of the brain and help its race drivers to optimise their performance on the track.

According to Nissan, the programme will use advanced brain imaging and analysis to determine the anatomical specifics of high performance, professional drivers.

The first stage of this program by Nissan will involve detailed analysis and testing of the Formula E racers' brain functions, compared against a control group of non-racing drivers. These drivers will perform a range of tasks on driving simulators. Their brain activity will be monitored and recorded. On the basis of the results, a bespoke driver training program that will involve electrical brain stimulation will be developed. The aim will be to improve the performance of the driver.

Nissan global motorsports director Tommaso Volpe shares that with this program the performance of Nissan's race drivers can be pushed in Formula E. “Every tenth of a second counts in Formula E, so we’re excited to see how our cutting-edge Nissan research team can enhance Seb and Oli’s already high-performing brain functionality" he said.

The programme will be coordinated by Lucian Gheorghe, a key figure in the field of brain analysis and training. Gheorghe notes that with the immense capacity that the brain has and the critical functions that it performs for race drivers, this program will only enhance it further. “In the future, could our cutting-edge research help improve the driving skills of the average driver, and inform the development of our road-going EVs? We hope so," Gheorghe remarked.