Nissan Motor India has joined a long list of automakers in the country to come up with special assistance packages for its customers amid a national lockdown in place to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. While cars remain firmly parked across cities in the country, the Japanese automaker has said these packages would be valid till a month after the lockdown is lifted.

The second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3 and while there is no clarity on whether there would be a third phase, Nissan for now has said that customers who have been unable to use benefits of standard warranty or free service can avail these till a month after the lockdown is lifted, as long as these expired within the lockdown period. This is also applicable for extended warranty which may have expired in the lockdown phase.

Additionally, Nissan is also offering emergency roadside assistance and has communicated best practices to take care of parked cars, to its customers. Rakesh Srivastava, MD at Nissan Motor India, has said that the needs of customers is of vital importance, especially in current times. "We realize the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times. Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes," he said in a press statement. "We realize the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times. Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes."

Numerous other car companies have also come out with similar initiatives to ensure their respective customers don't miss out on benefits which may have expired in the lockdown phase. They have also been encouraging people to stay at home and not be too concerned about getting their cars serviced at a time when the country remains in lockdown mode.