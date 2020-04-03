Nissan Vietnam announced on Friday that it will shut operations at its plant in the country for two weeks due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reported that Nissan has decided to temporarily suspend production and related work at its plant in Vietnam's Danang province to adhere to the country's government and its directive of a shutdown. "Our plant in central province Danang will close from April 5 for 15 days, in line with the government's order of social distancing," a company official was quoted as saying.

Nissan Vietnam's official website had previously put out a message saying it is committed to the safety of its employees, dealers and people at large. "In line with the implementation of Government’s announcement, Nissan Vietnam will be closing our office from 1st April 2020 until 15th April 2020. We are moving to online work and be available in hotline, email… for business, communications with all our customers, partners and vendors," the message reads. "We will continue to monitor the situation and updates until get further notice from Government."

Nissan's product portfolio in Vietnam has four vehicles - X-Trail SUV, Navara pick-up truck, Sunny sedan and Terra SUV.