This Nissan SUV gets discount offer of up to 1 lakh to bolster festive sales

Now may be a good time to walk over to the nearest Nissan showroom as the Nissan Kicks SUV has reportedly received solid discounts this festive season. According to this report in Live Hindustan, the model can be purchased with discounts worth up to ₹1 lakh.

The latest Nissan Kicks was launched in 2019 at a then starting price of ₹9.55 lakh (ex showroom).

But while there has been a sustained preference for SUVs in the Indian market, the car failed to impress in the sales charts. One of the reasons may have been the extremely tough competition with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier dominating the podium places.

That said, Kicks has seen a spurt in sales in recent times with Nissan offering a host of offers on the car. The launch of Magnite, Kicks' younger sibling, as well as a determined effort to expand sales and post-sales network across the country may finally be working in favour of the mid-size SUV.

Nissan Kicks received its most-recent set of updates in 2020.

Priced starting at ₹9.49 lakh (ex showroom), Nissan Kicks is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and there is also the option to choose the much-acclaimed X-TRONIC CVT option. There is 156 Ps of max power while the car also offers 254 Nm of torque.

In terms of safety features, Nissan Kicks gets 360-degree parking camera with the feed on the eight-inch screen in the cabin, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, front dual and side airbags, among others.

While the Kicks may look a bit jaded, Nissan has chosen to persist with the vehicle even if it is the Magnite that has hogged maximum attention in recent months.