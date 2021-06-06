Nissan begins taking pre-orders of Ariya limited edition lineup in home market

Nissan has started taking pre-orders for the limited edition lineup of its all-electric Ariya SUV in Japan. The lineup includes two battery sizes, two powertrain options and exclusive features. Pre-orders for the limited-run lineup in other launch markets will begin later this year.

The Ariya limited edition models available for pre-order include four powertrain configurations, meeting a range of varied customer needs. The Nissan Ariya B6 limited edition with two-wheel-drive system will be made available to customers in Japan towards year end, during winters. Other limited edition models will follow.

The Ariya B9 limited edition two-wheel-drive model features a larger battery, delivering additional range for those looking to venture on longer journeys. The Ariya B6 e-4ORCE limited edition1 all-wheel-drive model gets twin electric motors and e-4ORCE control technology. The Ariya B9 e-4ORCE limited edition1 all-wheel-drive model delivers more performance and range.

The cabin of the Ariya limited edition models include a panoramic glass roof with electric tilt and slide, electric retractable shade, and remote function. This adds a sense of openness to an already airy interior. The seats are made of soft, premium Nappa leather, while an exclusive BOSE Premium Sound System with 10 speakers provides concert-hall sound quality.

Other additional limited-edition features include stylish kick plates with the front-door kick plates featuring an illuminated Ariya logo. Plush floor mats in an exclusive color with a Japanese stone garden motif convey both traditional Japanese beauty and advanced technology.

In terms of technology, all Ariya limited edition models get ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance and ProPILOT Remote Park as standard features. The system allows attentive drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel under certain conditions, reducing their workload and stress. The ProPILOT Remote Park offers the ability to park the vehicle while the driver is outside.

The Ariya is also equipped with additional 360-degree safety features such as the signature Nissan Safety Shield. This feature includes Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology.