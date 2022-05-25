Nissan Ariya to undertake world first all-electric tour from North to South Pole

In preparation for the expedition, the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE has been customized with a rugged exterior fit with upgraded wheels, tyres and suspension.

Nissan Motor has collaborated with British adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to take an all-electric Ariya crossover SUV on a 27,000 kilometers journey across several regions and continents in the world. The driving adventure will be the world’s-first all-electric ride from the North Pole to the South Pole. Ramsey and his team will depart in the Ariya e-4ORCE in March 2023, making their way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

The vehicle will go through predicted temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C, and Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type. What's even more interesting about this adventure is that the all-electric Ariya will make its way through some of the world's most extreme, brutal, and yet beautiful scenery. It will cross snow-covered glacial landscapes, navigate through mountains and even vast desert dunes.

In preparation for the expedition and freezing temperatures, the Ariya e-4ORCE has been customized with a rugged exterior fit with upgraded wheels, tyres and suspension. Another unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will accompany the primary Ariya, acting as a support vehicle throughout the Americas.

The e-4ORCE technology used on the Ariya is an all-wheel control system that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability in all terrains. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over a variety of road surfaces, including wet and snowy roads.

The Pole to Pole journey is a part of Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond with electrification as a central focus. Under this vision, the company aims to deliver new electric vehicles with advanced technologies.

And for Ramsey, this is not the first time that he will be embarking on all-electric expedition. In 2017, he and wife, Julie, became the first team to complete the Mongol Rally in an all-electric vehicle, travelling over 16,000 kilometers through multiple locales over 56 days in his own Nissan Leaf electric vehicle.

