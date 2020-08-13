Nikola says open to cooperation with Hyundai on hydrogen technology

Home >
Hyundai, along with Toyota, is among the few automakers championing hydrogen technology.
A person familiar with Hyundai has said that Nikola could become a potential competitor to the automaker's commercial truck business.
US electric truck maker Nikola said it was open to collaborating with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen technology following a media report that it had reached out to the Korean automaker.
In an interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo published on Sunday, Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corp, said he would like to cooperate with Hyundai. He said he had twice made proposals to Hyundai that were rejected.