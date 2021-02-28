NHAI creates world record by constructing 25.54-km road in 18 hours

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recently completed development of a 25.54 km single lane stretch of road in just 18 hours, creating a world record. This took place during the construction of the four-lane highway between Vijaypur and Solapur on the NH-52.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari took to social media to share the news and confirm that the milestone will be entered in the Limca Book of Records soon.

While congratulating the leasing company for achieving this feat in record number of hours, Gadkari said that 500 employees of the company were a part of this achievement and have worked hard for it. Currently, the 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway work is in progress and will be completed by October 2021.

A part of the Bengaluru-Vijaypura-Aurangabad-Gwalior corridor, the Solapur-Vijapur highway will significantly reduce the travel time for commuters and also enhance road safety.

Earlier this month, the NHAI had created another world record for laying the highest quantity of concrete on a four-lane highway in 24 hours. The feat achieved by the contractor Patel Infrastructure entered the India Book of Records and Golden Book of World Records.

The said highway is part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai eight-lane Expressway project and was carried out by the world’s largest fully automatic ultra-modern concrete paver machine.

The NHAI is working on various other such projects to reduce travel time during commute and keeping road safety as its priority. It has also tied up with 200 technical institutes and is encouraging them for voluntary adoption of highway stretches for research, etc. So far, 18 IITs, 27 NITs and 207 other reputed engineering colleges have agreed to this proposal and have signed the MoU.

Earlier, Gadkari had also announced that road construction in India has touched record 30 km per day.