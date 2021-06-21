A newly constructed section of Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway or NH-94 has caved in at many places due to heavy rain. The road is under the Char Dham project and located in Uttarakhand's Chamba district. The highway has been closed due to the damaged road, reports ANI.

(Also Read: Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, connecting Srinagar and Jammu, completes trial run)

Mahavir Negi, former Pradhan of Majyur village has said to ANI that the all-weather road has caved in at many places in the very first rain. Currently, the authorities are working to widen the road under the all-weather project on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway 94, Chamba city to connect Majyur and Guldi in Chamba.

A 440 meters long tunnel has been constructed there. But the road connecting the tunnel could not withstand the first rain of the season and several meters of the road near the Guldi village has caved in.

The road is not worthy of transportation after the damage. With more rains likely to take place there the situation is expected to be worsened further. The tunnel has been closed and the traffic interrupted as well.

Poor quality of road constructions in India remains a major reason behind accidents. In hill areas and in plains too several times the roads cave in due to heavy rain. Just a few weeks ago, there was a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh after massive rainfall. It took down a large part of a national highway interrupting traffic.

With the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway partially damaged due to the rain, Char Dham yatra is facing the question. This has left all the vehicles stranded on either side of the highway.