New York City orders 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs to electrify its fleet

In an effort to go green, authorities at the New York City, US have placed an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicles. The step is a part of an effort to electrify the fleet of state departments and city agencies such as the New York Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Mustang Mach-Es are expected to be delivered to the official departments by June 30, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services said in a statement. "Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels," said Dawn M. Pinnock, the department’s acting commissioner.

As part of the electrification push, the city is also weighing purchase of some Tesla electric vehicles. The city is considering a different contract with the EV maker to induct EVs in the fleet of its law enforcement. That contract, which for Model 3 electric sedans, is currently undergoing the approval process and hasn’t yet been finalized. An order of around 250 Teslas is being considered for the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Ford Mustang Mach-E has become quite popular with law enforcements in the US. Earlier this month, the electric vehicle became the first to pass the Michigan State Police 2022 evaluation. after which the Department of Homeland Security showed its interest in the EV. The interest is backed by US President Joe Biden's executive order that shows a clear reference.

The EV that successfully completed the evaluation of the Michigan department, is based on the Mach-E GT that offers a dual-motor all-wheel-drive technology. It is also expected that with the increasing interest of the police department and the recent presidential order, Ford may start developing a version of EV specifically catering needs of the officials soon.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)