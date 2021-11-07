Nano-sized Citroen Ami electric car gears up for police duty on this tiny island

When one thinks of a police car, what comes to mind is a bulky SUV with flash lights but here is a nano-sized electric police car for the tiny 10-square-mile Greek island Chalki. As a part of the islands efforts to transform into a zero emission economy, Citroen has provided it with a fleet of six emission-free vehicles including two nano Ami electric cars.

While one Ami will be used by the island's Police force, another will be used by Coast Guard. Apart from these, Citroen has provided two ë-C4 and 1 ë-Spacetourer to the Municipality of the island and 1 ë-Jumpy will be delivered to the Energy Community of Chalki.

Citroen Ami is a tiny two-seater compact car which is feature-packed yet budget-friendly. While the car costs around $7,000 in Europe, it comes for a pocket-friendly monthly fee under subscription model. The tiny vehicle measures 2.41m in length, 1.39m in width, 1.52m in height and rides on tiny 14-inch wheels.

The nano car comes powered by a modest 6 kilowatt electric motor and a 5.5 kWh battery pack. Its bodywork is mostly plastic and it comes with a no-frills interior. The vehicle's top speed is 45 kmph and it can go up to 70 kilometres on single charge.

As per French legislation, the Ami falls into the category of a light electric quadricycle and can also be driven by 14-year-olds without the need of a driving licence. The vehicle's features will also likely appeal the tech-savvy Gen Y.

Recently, Citroen also turned the Ami into a delivery vehicle by removing one of the two seats, giving it a luggage space of 260 litres and a load capacity of 140 kgs. The mini cargo model can be used as a means of transportation for courier and service companies.