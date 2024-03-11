Mumbai Coastal Road now open: Check speed limit and when can you drive

Traffic in south Mumbai is set to get smoother with the new Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at an event held today (March 11). The Mumbai Coastal Road, officially called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, will be thrown open for vehicles from Tuesday (March 12). The road, which is nearly complete, will be open partially from tomorrow. Built at an overall cost of ₹12,721 crore, the entire 10.5-km stretch is likely to be open for traffic soon. The construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road had started on October 13, 2018.

The new Coastal Road will immensely help commuters in south Mumbai to travel between Worli and Marine Drive nearly four times quicker than it takes no

The part of the Mumbai Coastal road inaugurated today is the south-bound section. It stretches around 9.5 kms, which is about 85 per cent of the entire road that will connect Worli and the iconic Marine Drive. From Tuesday, the road will be open for traffic between 8am and 8pm. The pending work on the entire stretch will be taken up during night for a speedy completion.

The Mumbai Coastal Road has its entries at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road on Worli Seaface. The other entry point is at Worli where the remaining stretch connecting the road with the Bandra Worli Sea Link through a bridge is still under construction.

The new Coastal Road will immensely help commuters in south Mumbai to travel between Worli and Marine Drive nearly four times quicker than it takes now. Ay present, the drive between the two places during normal traffic hours takes around 40 minutes. The Mumbai Coastal Road promises to reduce the time of commute to around 10 minutes.

Also Read : Dwarka Expressway inaugurated today - Check features, speed limit

The speed limit on the Mumbai Coastal Road will depend on which part of the stretch a commuter is at. For most parts, Mumbai Coastal Road speed limit has been fixed at 80 kmph. However, it will be reduced to 60 kmph for two tunnels along the 10.5-km stretch. The Mumbai Coastal Road has three interchanges located at Haji Ali, Worli, and Amarsons. Only one will be operational in the initial phase. The speed limit at these interchanges will be restricted to 40 kmph. However, no vehicles will be allowed to travel at high speeds currently due to the ongoing construction work.

First Published Date: