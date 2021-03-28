The union transport ministry has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents such as driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till June 30, 2021, in an attempt to provide some relief to the vehicle owners, drivers during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The validity of these motor vehicle documents, which expired since the beginning of the Covid lockdown in March 2020, was previously extended till March 31, 2021.

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a statement has said that the decision has been taken considering the grim situation of still continuing the Covid-19 crisis across India. "Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of Covid-19 across the country, it is advised that validity of all the vehicle documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown and/or Covid-19 and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th June 2021, the same may be treated valid till 30th June 2021", the MoRTH statement stated.

MoRTH also said that the enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2021. The ministry further added in its official statement that the decision has been taken considering the citizens, transporters and several other stakeholders that are operating in this difficult time, may not get harassed or face difficulties.

Previously, MoRTH had issued advisories on March 30, June 9, August 24, and December 27 of last year announcing extensions of validity of documents that are related to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

However, through various notifications, the MoRTH was stated that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned motor vehicle documents may be treated to be valid till March 31 2021.