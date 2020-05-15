As the coronavirus pandemic refuses to die down and concerns over the infection is likely to persist in months to come, more and more urban Indians are preferring to have a personal car, according to an Ipsos survey.

"Ipsos Covid-19 Impact on Auto Global Study shows there are likely to be happy tidings on the anvil, especially for India. At least 40 per cent of purchase intenders said they are more likely to buy a new or a used car after coronavirus crisis and 31 per cent purchase intenders will have no change in purchase intention and are likely to purchase same as before," it said.

However, 29 per cent people are riding on caution and are less likely to purchase a new or a used car, it said.

Safety and protection are the main factors driving prospective buyers to purchase a vehicle now.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, we are likely to see consumers exercising precautions and self-distancing and choosing personal vehicles for mobility and more number of purchase intenders choosing to buy personal vehicles, and it is something which consumers will do to safeguard their own health and safety," says Balaji Pandiaraj, Executive Director, Automotive and Mobility Development, Ipsos India.

