HT Auto
Home Auto News More Ford Vehicles In Trouble As Recall Order Now Expands To Over 1 Lakh Units

More Ford vehicles in trouble as recall order now expands to over 1 lakh units

The latest Ford recall covers units of Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair with hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines manufactured between 2020 and 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ford Motor Co. has issued fresh recall orders - its second in about a week - with the latest covering as many as 100,000 units in the United States. The recall order has been issued to check potential fire risks in the suspect vehicles and comes shortly after the company had issued a similar recall order covering 60,000 units.

The latest Ford recall covers units of Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair with hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines manufactured between 2020 and 2022. The potential problem pertains to a situation where engine oil and vapour may emanate in case of an engine failure and if near ignition sources, could cause under-hood fire.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ford recalls over 60,000 units of Bronco, Ranger SUVs. Here's why)

It is reported that dealers are being asked to fix the engine shield and grille shutters to negate the issue. Thus far, there have been no injuries reported due to this potential fire risk.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ford has been in the midst of hectic recall orders in recent times with an order covering Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator being issued just last week. These models too potentially face under-hood fire risks and therefore, owners have been asked to park in open spaces.

With the country's automotive safety regulatory body cracking down against companies with models that may have safety risks of one kind or another, companies are leaving nothing to chance and have recently become quite proactive in issuing recall orders to carry out checks. In almost all such instances, these checks are - and repairs if any required - are carried out without any charge to the customer.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Co NHTSA
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Dubai cops warn strict action against using unauthorized warning lights on cars
Dubai cops warn strict action against using unauthorized warning lights on cars
More Ford vehicles in trouble as recall order now expands to over 1 lakh units
More Ford vehicles in trouble as recall order now expands to over 1 lakh units
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter deal, now faces legal fight
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulls out of Twitter deal, now faces legal fight
Indian-origin woman jailed for impersonating 150 candidates in UK driving tests
Indian-origin woman jailed for impersonating 150 candidates in UK driving tests
Tata Motors records nearly 50% jump in global sales between April and June
Tata Motors records nearly 50% jump in global sales between April and June

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city