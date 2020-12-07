Monolith mystery: Jeep campaign shows it as EV charger for Wrangler 4xe

First they found one in Utah. Then in Romania and California. Since mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared, and then vanished, creating a modern day mystery of sorts with even alien theories being floated around.

However, for Jeep and its advertising agency Highdive, it provided with an opportunity to launch one of quirkiest automobile advertisements in recent times. The carmaker repurposed the monoliths and turned them into remote EV charging stations for its newly unveiled Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

The carmaker shared the pics on social media, and since then they have gone viral with a lot of people still wondering if the mystery surrounding the monoliths is now over. One wonders if its was all a part of Jeep’s marketing ploy.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid was recently unveiled by the carmaker. The powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe can produce 375 horsepower, 637 Nm of torque, a 0-60 mph time of just 6 seconds and total driving range of nearly 643 kms.

The Wrangler 4xe retains the Jeep Wrangler’s Trail Rated running gear: solid front and rear axles, full-time 4x4 two-speed transfer case, fully articulating suspension and 30 inches of water fording capability. All Wrangler 4xe power modes are available when the drivetrain is shifted to 4Lo. The seamless integration of electric power into the 4x4 drivetrain elevates the Wrangler 4xe to new levels of off-road performance.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been honoured with the title of Green SUV of the Year by industry publication Green Car Journal.

The carmaker claims that the hybrid SUV is most capable and eco-friendly off-road Jeep vehicle. 4xe is Jeep’s global name for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology. "The Wrangler 4xe delivers an exciting and environmentally positive way for Jeep fans to enjoy their on- and off-road experiences," says Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal.

The global launch of the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been slated to take place in December this year. The hybrid Wrangler will be made available across several international markets including the USA.