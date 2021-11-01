MINI launches limited edition rooftop collection featuring exclusive artwork

BMW MINI has introduced a limited edition rooftop collection for its vehicles in the US, featuring exclusive artwork by three artists belonging to diverse cultural backgrounds. Available in the country for a limited period of time, the MINI rooftop collection lets the artists mirror their expressions and thoughts, thus becoming a reflection of their true selves.

The iconic MINI rooftops will also go on display as murals in Brooklyn, New York, New York’s SoHo neighbourhood and Portland, Oregon in the country. The special initiative is a part of MINI's brand campaign called ‘Big Love’ – which comes with the motto - “We’re all different, but pretty good together". As part of this project, MINI's US arm will also be making a donation to the American Immigration Council to support its mission.

The first artwork in the picture above is called ‘Hiraya’, which has been derived from an old Filipino word meaning ‘fruit of hopes, dreams and aspiration’. Made by Brooklyn-based Rich Tu, the graphic embodies striking colours, inherent movement and images full of detail. The artist's visual style is inspired by three passions: community, social justice, and reflection on the first-generation immigrant experience through self-expression.

The second artwork is called ‘Grif’ and has been created by New York-based Shane Griffin. The artwork has themes of surrealism and abstraction, and spans the entire spectrum of print, sculpture, animation and live-action film. The third one, created by New York-based Shawna X, is called ‘Roads we travel’ and is a visual expression of the paths that bring us together.

Through its new collection, MINI celebrates the artists -Rich Tu, Shane Griffin, Shawna X. "(The collection exemplifies_ how beauty and strength can come from talented people from diverse backgrounds working together," said Wendy Feliz, Director of the American Immigration Council’s Center for Inclusion and Belonging.