MG Motor India posts strong EV sales, registers 145% growth

MG Motor India announced that its EV sales increased by 145 per cent to 2,798 units last year as the automaker is shifting towards electrification in India. The auto company’s electric vehicle sales stood at 1,142 units in 2020.

MG Motor India currently sells pure electric SUV ZS EV in India, which was launched in January 2020.

MG later brought a facelift of the electric SUV in February last year.

MG ZS EV provides a range of 419 km in a single charge which is the longest compared to any EV currently present in the country. The automaker also claimed that the electric SUV has been receiving an average booking of 700 per month.

The company offers the ZS EV in two variants that are Excite and Exclusive. Pricing of the MG ZS EV starts from ₹21.49 lakh. MG ZS EV is offered a five-way charging ecosystem that includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences or offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in five cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

Besides the electric vehicle segment, MG Motor in 2021 registered growth in the ICE vehicle segment as well. It sold a total of 40,273 units last year marking a rise in sales by 43 per cent compared to sales in the preceding year. MG last year launched its latest offering Astor SUV. The first 5,000 units of the car were sold in a short period of time. However, the company underlines that demand for its other models in the country also remains strong.

