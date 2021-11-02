MG Motor India partners AI-based startup for vehicle inspection, repair, service

MG Motor India has tied up with AI-powered startup, CamCom, to facilitate AI-enabled and image-based vehicle inspection processes and automated assessment of cars reported for service and repair at the MG service centres. The goal is to save time for operations and provide transparency to customers with AI-enabled solutions.

Similar Cars

The association with CamCom will introduce MG's customers to AI-based car inspection modules. “It is a valuable addition to our bouquet of technologies," said MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta. The startup had undertaken a pilot project at MG last year as part of the MG Developer Program and Grant, an innovation platform to encourage developers and innovators to build new applications and experiences for a car.

(Also read | MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Specs shootout)

The automaker has partnered with the defect and damage assessment AI platform to implement their technology and solution in a large number of workshops. “It is an industry-first step towards revolutionising the customer service experience by bringing transparency to the service process," said CamCom Co-founder Ajith Nayar.

Through the MG Developer Program (MGDP) and Grant, the automaker has enabled 184 entrepreneurs to showcase their innovation so far.

(Also read | MG Motor retails 2,863 units in October amid semiconductor shortage woes)

Earlier this year, MG Motor also teamed up with Noida-based Attero to recycle electric vehicle (EV) batteries in the country. Both the companies will work together to recycle and reuse the Li-ion batteries used in the car company's ZS EV units after the end of their service life.

(With inputs from PTI)