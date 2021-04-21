MG Motor India joins battle to help increase medical oxygen production

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases to ramp up the production of medical oxygen. For the record, Devnandan Gases is one of the major medical oxygen gas producing companies of Vadodara.

The automaker informed that it will focus on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. “At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

MG added that it will also help in the overall expansion of infrastructure while eliminating major losses with lean principles. These steps are expected to ramp up the overall Oxygen production by about 25% in the next couple of weeks. Also, the company aims to further boost production by 50% in the near future.

"We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative," added Chaba.

“We express our gratitude to MG for partnering for this noble cause. This collaboration will help us to scale our production as our teams work in unison to boost daily throughput," said Vijaybhai Thakkar, Owner of Devnandan Gases Pvt Limited.