MG Motor India donates five retrofitted Hector ambulances to hospital in Nagpur

Under the 'SEWA' initiative, MG Motor India announced a donation of five retrofitted Hector ambulances to a hospital in Nagpur. The carmaker collaborated with the MG Nagpur dealership for this noble cause.

The retrofitted SUVs were delivered to Nangia Speciality Hospital in Nagpur. The event was also attended by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, both flagged off the five MG Hector ambulances.

There has been a rise in the Covid-19 cases in Nagpur and new development will help common man in availing the new ambulance services, the company said in a recent press note.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region's fight against the pandemic. With MG SEWA, we are completely devoted to the needs of the community, a key MG pillar, and are now donating 5 Hector Ambulances to further their achievements of Halol, and Vadodara at large. We believe that Hector Ambulances will go a long way in serving the needs of the hour."

MG says that the new Hector ambulances are custom-built at its Halol plant located in Gujarat. All the SUVs have been equipped with the necessary medical additions such as a medicine cabinet, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, 5 parameter monitor, auto-loading stretcher, an inverter with battery additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher.

Previously, MG Motor India has also donated Hector ambulances to hospitals in Vadodara and Halol, Gujarat.