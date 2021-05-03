The revelation of the MG Cyberster Concept at the Shanghai Auto Show created quite a stir among automobile enthusiasts with its powerful and futuristic design. With the ongoing buzz as when this car goes into mass production, the Sino-British automaker has come with an out-of-the-box idea. Fueling its idea from the popularity of the roadster concept, the car brand owned by SAIC, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to ensure the future production of the car.

The business model named MG CyberCUBE will involve funding from interested parties. The brand wants to reach 5,000 shares to begin the production of the electric roadster. Each share will cost around $154 and the deadline to contribute to this funding is till July 31 this year.

The company said that those who want to take part in this will have to log in to the MG CyberCUBE platform to pay for one share which goes by the moniker Dream Gold. Once the company reaches its goal of 5,000 shares one can consider the amount as one’s deposit. If at all, MG fails to reach the aim, the amount will be refunded to the investors. However, as per the report, the carmaker did not share any information on which platform one can access the MG CyberCUBE.

The Cyberster electric sports car concept has been developed by the MG Advanced Design Centre in London. It has a potential range of up to 500 miles which is 805 kilometres and can also sprint to 60 miles per hour that is 97 kilometres per hour in less than three seconds. The interior of the electric car will give the driver a feeling of playing a video game due to its unique steering wheel and complete digital instrument cluster ahead of the wheel.