In pics: MG Cyberster, the 800-km-range EV sportscar 8 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 06:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk The MG Cyberster is an all-electric sportscar that is meant for debut at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show later in April 2021.The MG Cyberster is claimed to have a range of 800 kilometres on a single charge and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds. 1/8The MG Cyberster comes with a stunning suave appearance with overall fluid aerodynamic design. 2/8The front fascia of the car appears bold and aggressive looking thanks to the large mesh grille that runs through the width of the car. Adding the aerodynamic efficiency are the splitters and smoothly flowing hood. 3/8The MG Cyberster gets classic MG signature round shaped LED headlamps, laser belt LED taillights, which are inspired by the Union Jack, the national flag of UK, the country from which the automobile brand belongs. 4/8The MG Cyberster electric sportscar will make its official debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. 5/8The two-door, two-seater electric sports car is expected hit production lines soon this year. 6/8The cockpit of the MG Cyberster appears like a gaming console with the steering wheel and the all-digital instrument cluster. 7/8The red and white conckpit theme grabs attention instantly. Expect the production model to receive ample amount of carbon fibre, Alcantara and premium leather. 8/8The seats are clearly made keeping the car's sporty nature. They come adorning premium leather.