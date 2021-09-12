MG Astor SUV to come with JioSaavn app for streaming music, videos

MG Motor India's upcoming mid-size Astor SUV will feature the JioSaavn app installed on its 10.1-inch infotainment system, for streaming music and videos. It will be powered through the i-Smart Hub available on the new connected SUV, that will officially break cover on September 15.

MG Astor will come as the first car from the brand with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant system that will be capable of listing to voice commands and perform tasks such as playing music or even making or receiving phone calls.

The personal AI assistant will get the voice of the Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Deepa Malik.

MG Motor's mid-size Astor SUV will feature the JioSaavn app installed on its 10.1-inch infotainment system.

The mid-size is underpinned the concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software that is formed on technologies including Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and more. The SUV will also feature the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology. This will enable it to perform a slew of emergency safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Prevention and Speed Assist.

(Also read | MG Astor to come with a personal AI assistant: All that you should know)

MG Motor recently also announced that the Astor SUV will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all its variants, offering the car connect system to more prospective customers.

Further, the i-Smart hub on the new MG vehicle will give access to features such as parking assist. Powered by Park+, this feature will help drivers reserve a parking slot through a head unit, initially in select cities.

Coming to the mechanicals, the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV, Astor will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, which will be capable of churning out 141 bhp of power and 240 Nm of maximum torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic unit.