Mercedes-Benz short film explains microsleep detection technology of EQS EV

Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with the University of Television and Film Munich launched a new short film called Awake as a campaign to showcase the dangers of drifting off to sleep while on the move. The short film features Mercedes-Benz EQS and the electric vehicle's Microsleep Detection feature which is a microsleep warning system has been demonstrated in the film. The premium carmaker mentioned how Mercedes-Benz EQS driving assistance systems and safety features can help in creating an accident-free driving environment.

The maker of the short film, Oliver Bernotat, got inspiration from a real-life incident of his and hence he wanted to draw attention to the issue of microsleep among drivers while they are on long routes. Director Creative Communications and Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG Natanael Sijanta stated the concept and message of Awake convinced the brand's team immediately. “We are delighted about the emotionally gripping visual language, with which we address all target groups on the relevant topic of traffic safety," added Sijanta.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front seat passengers to watch videos while car moves: Detail)

The Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with an Attention Assist feature which is fitted as standard. This system can detect typical signs of fatigue or increasing inattention during long monotonous journeys and prompts a break with a warning message. The supplementary microsleep detection analyses a driver's eyelid movements through a camera on the driver's display that is connected with the MBUX Hyperscreen of the electric vehicle. If it detects signs of microsleep, the system issues a warning visually as well as acoustically with an additional message. The premium automaker informed microsleep detection gets active from a speed of 20 kmph.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS EV in US over loose electrical connection)

In terms of safety, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS has set some significant standards. Last year, the electric vehicle scored a perfect five in a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP. The luxury electric sedan scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection while 91 per cent in the child occupant protection category.

First Published Date: