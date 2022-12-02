Mercedes GLB SUV and EQB electric car launched in India. Check highlights

Would you buy the GLB over the enormously popular GLC? GLB may sit lower than GLC in the Mercedes product pyramid but it is a shade more expensive. But it also has three rows of seating. What do you make of the SUV and its pricing, and of course, of the EQB? Do let us know but that's all that we have from this event. Keep following HT Auto for the latest and most comprehensive automotive coverage.

We spoke exclusively to Santosh Iyer about the launch of the Mercedes GLB and EQB:

Warranty on Mercedes GLB and EQB Mercedes is offering an eight year warranty on the engine of the GLB while an eight year warranty is also applicable on the battery of the EQB.

Price alert! Mercedes GLB has been launched at introductory prices ranging between ₹63.8 lakh and ₹69.8 lakh (ex-showroom) The EQB is priced at ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

GLB colour options The colour options on the GLB are White, Black, Blue, Grey and Red.

Rose Gold colour! EQB is being offered in multiple body colour options - Black, White, Grey, Silver as well as exclusive Rose Gold colour.

The launch event for Mercedes GLB and EQB gets underway Mercedes is now underlining its desire to nearly complete a portfolio that has something for everyone.

GLB comes in via the import route While Mercedes has been giving more importance to local manufacturing - many of its AMG models as well as the EQS are Made-in-India, the GLB, however, would be coming in via the import route.

Cabin highlights of Mercedes GLB GLB has three-rows of seats with around 460 litres of cargo space if the last row is folded down. With second and third row of seats down, there's over 1,600 litres of cargo space. In terms of feature highlights, the SUV comes equipped with two 10.1-inch screens, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, plenty of charging options, sunroof, among others.

GLB Specs GLB is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. This means GLB and EQB will be the only luxury SUV models with petrol, diesel as well as electric drivetrains. GLB is coming in in three trims - 200, 220d and 220d 4MATIC. GLB 200 offers 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The GLB 220d and 220d 4MATIC offers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.

EQB design highlights The EQB is largely similar in its visual highlights to the GLB, except some evident unique points. The closed black panel grille, the light strip between the LED head light units, the 18-inch alloy wheels and the design, as well as the light strip at the rear are some stellar points.

Is EQB a worthy sibling of the GLC? The EQB is all set to be Mercedes' first three-row electric SUV in India but beyond its cabin space, there are several other highlights as well. It has a 69.7 kWh battery pack at its core and claims to have a range of up to 420 kms. It offers around 220 hp and has 390 Nm of torque. On the inside, it comes with two 10.1 inch screens, sunroof, plethora of charging options, ambient lighting - including on the dash, multi-zone climate control, among others Mercedes EQB is all set to be the second electric SUV from the Germans in India. It will also be the first three-row all-electric SUV from Mercedes.

SUVs vs sedans: Which body style is preferred more by Mercedes customers? The E-Class LWB is the best-selling Mercedes in India. And has been for some time now. But overall, company officials say that the ratio is nearly half and half between sedans and SUVs, despite a growing preference for SUV shape in the market.

Which is the best-selling Mercedes SUV in India Mercedes offers some very capable and enticing SUV models in the country. While the GLA is the most affordable of the lot, it is the GLS and GLS Maybach that captivate. While the best-selling sedan from the Germans is the E-Class LWB, the most popular SUV isn't the GLE but the GLC. Interestingly, the GLB set for launch today has proportions that are largely similar to the GLC. But it does pack in that additional row of seats.

Which was the first ever Mercedes EV in India? Mercedes was the first among luxury car makers in the country to introduce an electric vehicle. Towards the end of 2020, the EQC was brought in to test waters. And while the limited numbers were lapped up by customers, the EQC was only a litmus test at best. Since, the company has expanded its EV options by introducing the EQS, EQS AMG and will now drive in the EQB.

How many SUVs does Mercedes even have in India? Did you know? Mercedes-Benz India already offers as many as 11 SUVs in the country. From the GLA to the G-Wagon, the luxury car maker has the largest SUV portfolio for any manufacturer in India at present. A look at some of the Mercedes SUVs in India lineup.