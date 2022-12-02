Mercedes GLB SUV and EQB electric car launched in India. Check highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz India has a solid lead in the luxury car space in the country and it is a lead that is crafted on the back of a diverse product portfolio across body styles. Little wonder then that the Germans are now looking to further diversify by offering a more affordable three-row SUV option in the market to the GLS in the form of the GLB and its all-electric counterpart - EQB.
While seven seats may be the main USP of both Mercedes GLB and EQB but both of these models also make some other, very lofty promises. On paper, GLB will sit lower than the enormously popular GLC but pricing of both the GLB and the EQB could play a major role in deciding the popularity of each.
Catch the highlights from the launch event of Mercedes GLB and Mercedes EQB:
GLB may sit lower than GLC in the Mercedes product pyramid but it is a shade more expensive. But it also has three rows of seating. What do you make of the SUV and its pricing, and of course, of the EQB? Do let us know but that's all that we have from this event. Keep following HT Auto for the latest and most comprehensive automotive coverage.
Mercedes is offering an eight year warranty on the engine of the GLB while an eight year warranty is also applicable on the battery of the EQB.
Mercedes GLB has been launched at introductory prices ranging between ₹63.8 lakh and ₹69.8 lakh (ex-showroom)
The EQB is priced at ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
The colour options on the GLB are White, Black, Blue, Grey and Red.
EQB is being offered in multiple body colour options - Black, White, Grey, Silver as well as exclusive Rose Gold colour.
Mercedes is now underlining its desire to nearly complete a portfolio that has something for everyone.
While Mercedes has been giving more importance to local manufacturing - many of its AMG models as well as the EQS are Made-in-India, the GLB, however, would be coming in via the import route.
GLB has three-rows of seats with around 460 litres of cargo space if the last row is folded down. With second and third row of seats down, there's over 1,600 litres of cargo space.
In terms of feature highlights, the SUV comes equipped with two 10.1-inch screens, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, plenty of charging options, sunroof, among others.
GLB is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. This means GLB and EQB will be the only luxury SUV models with petrol, diesel as well as electric drivetrains.
GLB is coming in in three trims - 200, 220d and 220d 4MATIC.
GLB 200 offers 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The GLB 220d and 220d 4MATIC offers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque
The EQB is largely similar in its visual highlights to the GLB, except some evident unique points.
The closed black panel grille, the light strip between the LED head light units, the 18-inch alloy wheels and the design, as well as the light strip at the rear are some stellar points.
The EQB is all set to be Mercedes' first three-row electric SUV in India but beyond its cabin space, there are several other highlights as well.
It has a 69.7 kWh battery pack at its core and claims to have a range of up to 420 kms. It offers around 220 hp and has 390 Nm of torque.
On the inside, it comes with two 10.1 inch screens, sunroof, plethora of charging options, ambient lighting - including on the dash, multi-zone climate control, among others
The E-Class LWB is the best-selling Mercedes in India. And has been for some time now. But overall, company officials say that the ratio is nearly half and half between sedans and SUVs, despite a growing preference for SUV shape in the market.
Mercedes offers some very capable and enticing SUV models in the country. While the GLA is the most affordable of the lot, it is the GLS and GLS Maybach that captivate. While the best-selling sedan from the Germans is the E-Class LWB, the most popular SUV isn't the GLE but the GLC.
Interestingly, the GLB set for launch today has proportions that are largely similar to the GLC. But it does pack in that additional row of seats.
Mercedes was the first among luxury car makers in the country to introduce an electric vehicle. Towards the end of 2020, the EQC was brought in to test waters. And while the limited numbers were lapped up by customers, the EQC was only a litmus test at best. Since, the company has expanded its EV options by introducing the EQS, EQS AMG and will now drive in the EQB.
Did you know? Mercedes-Benz India already offers as many as 11 SUVs in the country. From the GLA to the G-Wagon, the luxury car maker has the largest SUV portfolio for any manufacturer in India at present.
The GLB is often referred to as the baby GLS and there is some reason for it. It takes many of its external styling cues from the flagship Mercedes SUV while also offering three-rows of seating in a smaller overall dimension.