Mercedes G-Class with rainbow color gradient celebrates LGBTQ Pride

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a G-Class SUV with rainbow colour hues, celebrating the LGBTQ community. The auto maker took to Twitter to post a picture of a G-Class with a rainbow color gradient while the caption read, “Pride in what we build, pride in who we build them for."



While the nose of the vehicle features a pink gradient texture, it changes to a darker towards the bonnet and changes to purple around the base of the A-pillar.

From the front doors towards the back doors, the hue transitions to a shade of blue before becoming toa green at the back.



(Also read | Cop cars painted in rainbow hues to support LGBTQ community in this country)



At the extreme rear bulge, the green colour takes a different tone. The tail has a slightly yellowish look. The same colour palette follows on the roof of the Mercedes G-Class while the black wheels complement the overall look. Some Facebook appreciated the unique creation and commented on the post. One wrote, “Oh my. Looks like a rainbow car! Now, that's unique," while another wrote, “Hello my love!! Eyes of angels!!!".



Mercedes-Benz is not the only carmaker that has created a special vehicle for LGBTQ pride celebration. Ford recently developed a Ranger Raptor clad in a rainbow and gold colour sparkles for Christopher Street Day in Cologne, Germany, Motor 1 reported. Ford named the vehicle the Very Gay Raptor after a social media user commented that the shade used on the Performance Blue truck was "very gay."



Apart from Ford and Mercedes, Bentley, in 2020, created a Bacalar with a rainbow color scheme with stacked stripes of each color decorating the body. The company also built a Continental GT Convertible with a rainbow livery for Cheshire East’s Virtual Pride 2020 event, the report stated.



Similarly, last year, BMW applied a rainbow wrap to the body of its 8 Series Convertible. In 2019 as well, BMW developed a rainbow-coloured vehicle for the WorldPride celation in New York City, the report added.