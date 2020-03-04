Mercedes-Benz plans to launch more than 10 products in the current calendar year in India with a strong push towards SUVs substantially renewing its portfolio, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

They would cater to all segments -- from electric car to super sports car, to SUVs, to limousine, said Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk. "It will definitely be a year which has a strong push towards SUVs."

"We will have more than 10 product launches (in 2020). There is something for everyone in the complete portfolio refresh which we have planned this year. It's a very broad range and quite substantial renewal of our portfolio," Schwenk told PTI.

The german luxury car-maker has introduced the electric 'EQ' brand in India and plans to launch the EQC, a luxury full electric SUV, next month, company officials said. Schwenk said the company would adopt step-by-step approach thereafter for subsequent EV launches and see how customer demand, regulations, infrastructure and commercial environment develop for electric vehicles in India.

"We are clearly ambitious and we would assume electric will be a major topic that will happen in India in future and we will play a major part in that," he added.

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched GLC Coupe -- in two variants: 300d 4MATIC diesel and 300 4MATIC petrol, priced at ₹63.70 lakh and ₹62.70 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India) respectively.

The new GLC Coup is equipped with 'Mercedes Me Connect' that offers convenient connect features like remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor and emergency e-call, accessible from the customer's smart phone/tablet. With the roll-out of the GLC Coupe, Mercedes-Benz India has now added the 10th global product in its local production portfolio in India. The SUV Coup had its market launch at Sundaram Motors, Mercedes-Benz's state-of-art dealership here.

