Meghalaya CM to use electric vehicle for office commute

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will use an electric vehicle to commute to his office. According to a PTI report, the CM's secretariat recently ordered an electric vehicle for Sangma and it was delivered on Friday. It is reportedly being said that the electric vehicle is MG ZS EV which is a five-seater electric SUV.

Sangma said he will be using this new electric vehicle to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. He also encouraged other official departments as well as citizens to start using electric vehicles by adding, “we are able to do our part to protect the environment and reduce the impact of fossil fuels on global warming and climate change." He also said he will ensure the increase in the usage of electric vehicles among government departments and citizens of the state. “I am sure this will cut down not just the cost in the office but it will also ensure that we do our part to protect the environment," added Sangma in the report.

Various state governments, as well as the central government, are focusing on the adoption of electric vehicles. Many states have also come up with their own subsidy plans related to EVs such as Maharashtra, Orissa, Jharkhand and many more.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too has stressed on usage of electric vehicles and green fuels in order to reduce the impact of fossil fuels on the environment. In an earlier report, Gadkari used a Toyota Mirai which is an all-hydrogen electric vehicle to reach the Parliament. Toyota Mirai runs on electricity generated by hydrogen. The Toyota Mirai was launched by Gadkari in March. He underlined the need for vehicles that run on sustainable fuel sources.

