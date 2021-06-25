Meet Mercedes' performance boat inspired by its AMG GT Black Series supercar

Mercedes with Cigarette Racing has introduced the all-new Cigarette 41’ Nighthawk AMG Black Series special edition boat. It is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series supercar. This is the 13th boat to be jointly developed by Cigarette Racing Team, the Mercedes-AMG design team and Gorden Wagener, chief design officer Daimler Group.

This boat is the first in its model range to have five racing-grade outboard engines. Each of these five 4.6-litre V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines can generate about 450 peak propshaft horsepower and can be controlled with an advanced shadowing throttle system. That is, one has to use only two levers to control all five engines simultaneously. With a combined 2,250 hp output, the boat can touch a top speed of more than 144 kmph.

The Magmabeam orange and black exterior of the Cigarette 41’ Nighthawk AMG Black has 'AMG' logos painted towards the bow in a repeating pattern. This gives the boat a distinctive look, said the automaker. It has a central console with a helm and cabin located at the center of the boat which gives the boarders the ability to walk around on both sides. It also has an open bow for seating upfront and comes with an L-shaped lounge at the rear and U-shaped seating at the bow.

The helm of the boat has three Garmin 8617 multi-functional displays flush-mounted to an instrument panel. This instrument panel is heat-resistant and comes with reflections and fingerprints. The perimeter of the panel is lit by RGB LED accent lighting that creates an Illusion that the dash is floating. With stainless steel grab bars and an ergonomic CNC-machined footrest, passengers can relax in total comfort, says the company.

The Cigarette 41’ Nighthawk AMG Black Series takes inspiration from the company's record-breaking AMG GT Black series supercar that gets an AMG V8 engine capable of generating 720 hp from 6,700-6,900 rpm and a peak torque of 799 Nm at 2,000-6,000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in 3.1 seconds and can reach 199 kmph in under nine seconds. The car has a top speed of 325 kmph.