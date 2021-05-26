McLaren tries to overtake at 320 kmph, ends up mangled; baby escapes unhurt

A black McLaren 720S was involved in a horror crash in the UK with a red Ford Focus which also had a baby on board. The accident reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon. All occupants are safe and escaped with minor injuries only, including the baby.

According to police reports, the £165,000 McLaren supercar tried to overtake the red coloured Ford Focus at a speed of 321 kmph on the A6118 Liley Lane at Grange Moor, between Huddersfield and Wakefield. However, the overtake attempt was mistimed and sent the Ford hatchback crashing into a field where it overturned.

(Also read: Train rams into truck ferrying Ferrari, other exotic cars)

The Ford car was reportedly carrying a family with a six-month-old baby, who was unharmed despite the severe crash. According to the WYP Roads Policing Unit tweet, the occupants of both the cars had got only minor injuries due to the crash.

The driver of the McLaren model has been reported for reckless driving following the crash. "The driver of this Maclaren [sic] mistimed an overtake sending the other car into a field. Luckily only minor injuries. The driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention," tweeted police after the accident.

The new McLaren 720S comes available at a starting price of £215,000. The sports car is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 341 kmph.

The new 2020 McLaren 720S comes powered by a sophisticated 4.0-litre V8 engine under the hood, which features electrically actuated twin-scroll turbochargers. The engine is paired with the quick-shifting 7-speed Seamless Shift transmission. The massive V8 engine churns out 710 hp of peak power and an enormous 770 Nm of maximum torque.